MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A windy Wednesday will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions.
Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a Small Craft Advisory for boaters.
In the afternoon, highs climb to the low 80s and we’ll enjoy lower humidity courtesy of the cold front that moved through Tuesday.
Wednesday night's lows will be mild in the low to mid-70s.
Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers will be possible. As moisture continues to increase, the rain chance rises Friday with the potential for passing showers through the weekend.
The gusty breeze stays with us all week and likely through the weekend. Highs will be above normal near the mid-80s.