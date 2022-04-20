MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The widow of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, called 911 concerned about her husband on the morning he was struck and killed while crossing a busy part of I-595 in Broward County, on foot.

The heartbreaking 911 calls from his widow and other witnesses were released on Wednesday and they are difficult to listen to.

Dispatch: “Hello, this is 911 you were on the line.”

Caller: “I’m sorry ma’am I was trying to hear you. I’m in the middle of 95.”

Dispatch: “Ok ma’am, what’s going on there?”

Caller: “There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

Florida Highway Patrol released a new report that shows Haskins was struck by not one, but two vehicles: a dump truck and a car.

In the 911 calls, you can hear the horror and panic in witnesses voices as they try to explain what happened to dispatchers.

The next call to dispatchers is from Haskin’s wife Kalabrya Haskins. She tells the dispatcher that she is making the call from the couple’s home in Pittsburgh.

In the exchange, she says she was on the phone with her husband but could no longer reach him. She said he became stranded on the highway and needed to get gas.

Kalabrya Haskins: “My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas.”

Kalabrya Haskins: “We were on the phone. He said he was going to call me back when he was done putting the gas in. And I kept calling and kept calling and he wasn’t answering. Eventually, I continued to call him, and the phone cut off.”

According to FHP, Haskins was trying to cross the busy highway on foot around 6:30 a.m. on April 9.

The graphic shows the path he was walking, across I-595, when he was hit twice.

Dispatch: “I don’t want you to panic but I’m going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

Kalabrya Haskins: “Do they have a description of him? How long ago?”

The next part of this 911 call his heartbreaking.

Dispatch: “We have units in route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”

Kalabrya Haskins: “Rescue. You said rescue?”

Dispatch: “One second ma’am, just hang tight.”

Haskins was pronounced dead on scene.

The college football star was just 24-years-old.

It’s still not known why he was walking on the highway. Florida Highway Patrol expects the investigation to take up to two more months to complete.