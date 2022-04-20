MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is focused on his footwork heading into the new season. Tua spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday since the hiring of Coach Mike McDaniel.

Also at the podium, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier who started his pre-draft press conference declining to talk about a former 6th round pick – Tom Brady. The future hall of famer had reportedly been linked to joining the Dolphins organization in the future, but Grier kept the conversation focused on April’s draft.

Because of the trade to acquire wide out Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins don’t have a selection until the 3rd round. Grier said making that move wasn’t an indictment on the talent in this year’s class, it was just an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. As for what fans can expect in the draft, Grier did highlight two positions that have caught his eye.

“It’s a pretty good offensive line group. I think there’s some talent all the way through from the tackles, the guards, centers, all the way in through the mid rounds. I think you can find some good quality players. Like everything, everyone is always looking for the pass rushers. I think there are some high-level rushers in this draft,” said Grier.

Although Miami only has four picks to play with, Grier did not rule out the possibility of moving back into the early rounds. It’s clear, however, the big moves for this team were done during free agency.

“Yes, we’ve added some pieces on offense as well, but a lot of fits what Mike (McDaniel) is looking for. And yeah, a lot of it does fit what Tua does well, and I think we’re all very excited. I know Mike has been raving about Tua here over – him and Coach (Darrell) Bevell – their time working with him and spending time with him in the meeting rooms and watching him on the field here yesterday,” said Grier. “So yeah, we’re very excited for him and looking forward to the season and how he keeps progressing.”

When Tagovailoa spoke to reporters, he said McDaniel’s offense is similar to what he ran at Alabama. The two sat down and watched 150 clips of Tua passing, both good and bad, as a way to transition to the new offense.

“The reason as to why he showed me that is it transitions to the way he kind of schemes up the offense. Really, the biggest thing for us is YAC (yards after catch). We want to YAC the heck out of teams.”

When asked about his relationship with former coach Brian Flores, he simply said, “Well, I’ll tell you this, I’m very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I’d say.”

As for his new coach, Tagovailoa called McDaniel “very supportive” and “super cool.”