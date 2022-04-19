FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The start of testimony in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been delayed again.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer moved the start of testimony from May 31st to June 13th. The move came after both prosecutors and defense attorneys said they needed more time to depose expert witnesses.

The process to select a jury resumes next Monday.

Hundreds of potential jurors will be screened over the next few weeks as the pool is pared down to 12 plus eight alternates in a three-step process.

To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it. Under Florida law, all 12 jurors have to unanimously agree before the defendant is sentenced to death.

Cruz confessed to killing 17 people when he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the murders last October.