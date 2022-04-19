MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of Caribbean nations have dropped their COVID protocols, making it easier to access the islands without proof of vaccination or a pre-flight COVID test, but not all.

“It is a little more complicated, but there are countries where you do not need to do anything, just show up like before COVID,” said Alexander Britell, Editor-in-Chief of The Caribbean Journal.

Countries and U.S. possessions that do not require any COVID documentation include Jamaica, Grenada, Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, Dominican Republic (which never required proof), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wonderful you say? Not so fast. What was pretty much a simple blanket requirement to enter all Caribbean nations is now a patchwork of regulations.

“There are countries where if you are vaccinated, you don’t have to test. But if you are unvaccinated, you have to test. There are countries where they only allow vaccinated travelers,” said Britell.

For example, the Bahamas. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its travel advisory level to the islands from three to level two, the Bahamian government has not changed its entrance requirements. They still require a test, whether you are vaccinated or not, and also require online pre-travel registration.

Bottom line – you have to do your research. Each country has a travel website where requirements are listed.

U.S visitors must remember, even with restrictions being relaxed one issue remains for all travelers entering the U.S. or U.S. citizens returning to the states.

“You have to do a COVID test 24 hours before you get on a plane to go back home,” said Britell.

U.S. and Caribbean tourism organizations have strongly lobbied to drop the test requirement which they say is now not needed. They contend it’s a hassle for travelers and hinders business.