MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a mostly dry and sunny start, but later in the day scattered storms are expected to develop.

The Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal risk of severe storms. There is an elevated risk of damaging gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and small hail. There is also the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, and a slight risk of an isolated tornado.

It will be a warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the upper 80s. The heating of the day along with a frontal boundary will help fuel the thunderstorms.

Monday night’s lows will be slightly cooler, inland areas can expect the upper 60s with the low 70s around the rest of South Florida.

On Tuesday, some showers will be possible but the rain chance will be lower. Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s and highs will be in the low 80s. It will be breezy with the chance for spotty showers on the breeze.

Late week, it will be even warmer with the chance for scattered storms Friday through the weekend.