TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Charges have been filed in the murder of the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.
Police charged Jorge Diaz-Johnston's roommate, Steven Yinger, with his death.
Back in January, Diaz-Johnston's body was found in a landfill 87 miles from where he was last seen in Tallahassee.
An autopsy later found that he died from strangulation.
Diaz-Johnston was known for being a plaintiff in a historic lawsuit that cleared the way for same-sex couples to marry in Miami-Dade County.
Yinger is now charged with first-degree murder.