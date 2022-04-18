MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people were injured in a shooting at a party in a northwest Miami-Dade home on Easter Sunday.

Police were sent to the area of NW 150th Street and South River Dr. shortly before 10 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade police, an adult male and two juveniles who had been shot were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The man was reportedly listed in critical condition, the teen as stable.

A woman also suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

An off-duty fire rescue employee who was at the party told CBS4 he heard seven shots and he was told the man taken to the hospital later died. Police have not confirmed this.

He claims the shooting occurred after a fight broke out over an iPhone.

Investigators are trying to determine if this was domestic-related.