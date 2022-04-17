State lawmakers will be back in Tallahassee next week, ordered into special session after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the redistricting maps they redrew during the regular session.
The governor wants them to approve the maps he came up with on his own.
Jim DeFede spoke with Steve Bousquet, the editorial page editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, about the redistricting controversy,
He also spoke with State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who wants Democrats to boycott the upcoming special session.
GUESTS: Steve Bousquet, Sun Sentinel Editorial Page Editor
State Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-40th District, Miami-Dade County