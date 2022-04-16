MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing grand theft charges after Pembroke Pines police said he and another person carjacked a driver early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened overnight at around 2 a.m. in the 10700 block of Washington Street in The Landings.

They identified one of the suspects as Christian Pope, 18. Police are still looking for Suspect #2.

Authorities said the victim was sitting in his parked Toyota Corolla when two suspects forcibly removed him from his vehicle and threw him

to the ground.

After carjacking the victim, Pope drove away in a Nissan Sentra and Suspect #2 drove away in the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

Soon after, police officers observed both vehicles driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Flamingo Road.

Pope crashed the Nissan Sentra near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street and ran away. Pembroke Pines Police officers established a perimeter and canine officers located Pope hiding in a nearby plaza.

Police officers also determined that the Nissan Sentra, associated with this carjacking incident, was reported stolen on March 29, 2022.

Suspect #2 drove the victim’s Toyota Corolla into the Town of Davie, and Davie Police officers later discovered it was crashed and abandoned at the 3900 block of NW 76 Terrace.

Davie police were unable to locate Suspect #2.

Pope was transported to the Broward County Jail and is facing a charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification to Suspect #2 is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.