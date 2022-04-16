Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Transportation Security Administration said Florida continues to rank in the nation’s top 10 every year for the most passengers stopped at checkpoints with a gun.

According to a recent report, 195 guns have been found so far this year at Florida airports.

Orlando International had the most with 40 guns recovered.

In South Florida, 36 guns were found at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 19 at Miami International Airport.

The TSA said if you bring a gun to the airport, you will face a civil penalty that could cost you nearly $14,000.

