MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Transportation Security Administration said Florida continues to rank in the nation’s top 10 every year for the most passengers stopped at checkpoints with a gun.
According to a recent report, 195 guns have been found so far this year at Florida airports.READ MORE: Police: 3 Arrested Overnight Attempting To Burglarize Vehicles In Fort Lauderdale
Orlando International had the most with 40 guns recovered.READ MORE: Florida Department Of Education Rejects Nearly Half Of Textbooks Submitted For Next School Year
In South Florida, 36 guns were found at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 19 at Miami International Airport.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Lauderhill
The TSA said if you bring a gun to the airport, you will face a civil penalty that could cost you nearly $14,000.