FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Several Broward sheriff’s deputies came under fire late Thursday night while checking out a call concerning a suspicious person at a Pompano Beach gas station.
The sheriff’s office said just after 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Valero gas at 1 N Federal Highway. As they arrived, a person with a gun fired at them.
According to investigators, deputies did not return fire and the shooter was taken into custody. That person was then to the hospital for treatment unrelated to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
No deputies were injured.