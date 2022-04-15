FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigators are searching for a man wanted in the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified their suspect as 34-year-old Andre Anglin.

The double shooting happened Wednesday, just after 9 a.m., at the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.

“On the scene, emergency crews located two victims that had been shot. The victims were pronounced deceased,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

The sheriff’s office said their detectives do not have a last known address Anglin, but he is known to frequent the Margate area.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.

Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.