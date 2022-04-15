DAVIE (CBS Miami) — Several teens were rushed to the hospital after feeling ill during a military ball for their high school ROTC program.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue were sent to the Signature Grand on 6900 West State Rd 84 in Davie around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to students in attendance, one group of teens from one high school began getting sick. Some of them reported feeling dizzy and were throwing up.

“I saw everybody crying and grieving and I think I saw one having a seizure”, said Lorenzo Toafa.

Another student said he thinks the water at their tables was spiked with something.

Police have not released information on the condition of those hospitalized.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.