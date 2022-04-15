MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Jesús Sánchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 on Friday night.

Pablo López (1-0) scattered four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11.

Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single.

Miami’s RBI leader with 93 last season, Aguilar had not driven in a run through the club’s first six games.

Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth for the Phillies, who have lost four straight.

The Marlins struck quickly against Zach Eflin (0-1) on Sánchez’s RBI double and Aguilar’s run-scoring single in the first.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s two-run triple in the second made it 4-0.

Eflin (0-1) was lifted after four innings.

The right-hander allowed four runs and six hits, struck out four, and walked one.

Sánchez hit an RBI triple off Philadelphia reliever Nick Nelson and scored on Aguilar’s sac fly in the fifth.

Another sac fly from Aguilar in the sixth made it 7-0.

Philadelphia’s Simón Muzziotti led off the third with his first major league hit, an opposite-field single.

The rookie center fielder also collided with the wall on a running catch that denied Aguilar of an extra-base hit in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Odúbel Herrera (strained right oblique) was scheduled to play seven innings with Class A Clearwater on Friday.

Manager Joe Girardi does not expect Herrera to rejoin the club in its next series at Colorado.

REALMUTO SITS

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto rested Friday, a day after he reached base five times on four singles and a walk.

Girardi said he wanted Realmuto in the lineup Saturday against a left-handed starter and didn’t want the catcher to play six straight days.

UP NEXT

LHP Ranger Suárez (0-0, 10.13 ERA) will start for Philadelphia on Saturday. Miami will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 3.60).

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)