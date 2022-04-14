WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach Gardens woman claims the occult made her kill her mother and her fiancé.

Police went to the Bay Hill Estates home of Dr. Andrew Sturm, 40, on Tuesday to conduct a welfare check after he didn’t show up for work at the JFK North Hospital.

When they looked through a window they saw Sturm’s fiancee, 27-year-old Alexandra Cupolo, semi-conscious in bed.

Fearing for her safety they entered the home and found the bodies of Sturm and Cupolo’s mother, Jacqueline Cupolo, on the floor dead from gunshot wounds.

According to police, Alexandria Cupolo woke up and told them, “The occult made me do this, it was self-defense.”

Cupolo reportedly left a note in the kitchen which said: “The occult were messing with me. Don’t believe anything bad. I am telling the truth.”

Investigators said they found her will and a living will in envelopes well as a Smith and Wesson pistol in her bedside table.

According to her arrest report, at the hospital Cupolo told detectives, “I shot my mom and then I shot Andrew.”

When asked why, Cupolo reportedly said, “My mom is a (expletive) so I shot her.” She added that she shot Sturm “because he was standing next to her,” according to the report. She went on to say “It’s alright, he’s at peace.”

Cupola has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.