MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday will be warm and as a southeast breeze pushes clouds inland storms will develop.
Late morning showers are expected over portions of Miami-Dade and Broward, likely inland and away from the coast.
Winds will be gusty at times and there is a high risk for rip currents at the beach.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s for Thursday as a front stalls to the north, keeping South Florida warm and muggy.
The chance for rain increases on Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’ll get a break from the showers and storms on Saturday thanks to some dry air before an increased rain chance returns for Easter Sunday.