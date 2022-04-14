MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a South Florida mother charged with the attempted murder of one of her young children, say police.

According to the Miami-Dade County Police arrest report, 22-year-old Delanys Hernandez Alvarez, of Homestead, threatened to kill her kids so their father “can’t have them.”

The father, who is Alvarez’ boyfriend, called police on April 12 to report she had been “making statements that she will harm her children and end her life.”

He also told police that she said she had already “strangled” one of the children and the child bit her on her finger, states the report.

However, she claimed she only said she did it, in order to get her boyfriend upset and didn’t really do it.

Officers checked out the child and did find red marks on the child’s neck, which led to her arrest on a felony attempted murder charge.

The report also states Alvarez “hasn’t been diagnosed with any mental illness, however it is suspected that she is suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness as evidenced by her recent behavior.”

Bail was set at $100,000 and once posted, she must remain on house arrest.