Miami(CBSMiami) – The stretch of dry weather comes to an end Thursday as enough moisture returns for sea breeze triggered showers and storms.

The sea breeze has been here for the last few days but the moisture has been lacking. Each day temperatures peak in the lower 80s before the stronger southeast breeze pushes the clouds inland and brings slightly cooler ocean air inland. With the added moisture this phenomenon will trigger showers and storms starting Thursday.

A stronger southeast breeze favors late morning showers along the east coast before moving inland in the afternoon. Storms develop over the interior and can approach the Gulf Coast before diminishing at night. If the storms are strong enough and/or the southeast breeze it light enough they can make their way back east in the evening. This will not be the case this weekend with the strongest storms remaining inland each day.

An upper-level disturbance moves through Friday so triggering widespread showers and storms off the coast. A few of these may move through the area Friday afternoon before moving inland Friday evening.

By sundown Friday the storms remain inland with warm and muggy weather here along the coast.

A warm and dry day Saturday will be followed by a few Showers Easter Sunday. Like the past few days these showers will try to work inland throughout the day ending up over the interior Sunday evening.

If you’re near the beach over the weekend you may notice a comfortable breeze developing late afternoon. Might be nice on the beach but if you’re in the water stay alert for rip currents or hazardous conditions for small craft. This has been the case all week and will continue this weekend.