MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins placed a franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.

“I mean, I don’t think anybody across the league would be mad about a situation that you get to come back, you’re obviously getting an increase in financial purposes and that kind of stuff. It’s obviously not the goal, the end-all, be-all goal,” he said Wednesday.

Gesicki, now entering his fifth NFL season, came off a career year last season. He recorded career-high 73 receptions, 780 yards, and scored 2 touchdowns for the Dolphins in the 2021 season.

Tagging Gesicki, 26, retained one of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets.

Over the last three seasons, Gesicki has spent more snaps between the slot and on the boundary as a receiver than in a traditional tight end alignment thus questioning if he deserves the wide receiver franchise tag rather than the tight end one.

The reason behind this driven force is because franchise-tagged wide receivers make $18.4 million whereas franchise-tagged tight ends make $10.9 million.

“It’s definitely more team-friendly than it is player-friendly. But it just gives me more reason to continue to come back here, work hard and continue to be motivated, get back to work and help this team win football games and hopefully eventually get what I deserve moving forward,” he said.

Now, as one of the league’s top pass catchers and under new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive vision, Gesicki will look to be utilized more and impact the team’s offense stronger.

“These coaches are elite in what they do. I think they’re gonna put people in positions to be successful,” said Gesicki.

With the team’s other offseason moves, highlighted by the acquisition of WR Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins will aim to have a strong upcoming 2022 season.