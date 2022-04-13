Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is speaking out publicly after he was hit and killed by a dump truck last Saturday on I-595.

In a statement, Kalabrya Haskins said, in part, “The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts.”

She went on to say, “My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many… his eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers nation for eternity!”

Kalabrya Haskins also released information about her husband’s funeral.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, April 22 in Pittsburgh.

Dwayne Haskins was 24 years old.

