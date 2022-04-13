SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A 72-year-old victim is speaking out about some persons of interest who were captured on surveillance tape while her wallet was stolen while dining at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant.

Miami-Dade Police are calling the three people “persons of interest” and are trying to determine if they have struck before.

The victim, Barbara Acker, shared the video exclusively with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench and said she was both concerned and upset. She said she and her boyfriend had gone to the restaurant in the Falls shopping district at 13145 SW 89th Avenue on April 3rd for an early dinner and were sitting at the bar around 4:45 when the people were captured on camera.

There are also images of the man at the front door of the restaurant along with the two women by the front door as well.

“Hopefully someone will recognize them and call police,” said Acker. “The images are very clear.”

Acker said “I feel violated, totally violated. I mean I was innocently having dinner and thought I could feel safe inside. I blame the three people who came into the restaurant. I was sick to my stomach. I feel like I can’t believe that this actually happened.”

Acker said the surveillance tape she obtained also shows two women and a man walking behind them at the bar and then says you see the man draping a shirt over her purse so he can steal her wallet.

“I had my purse right next to me and I had it zipped up. I never saw the two people coming in, the man and the woman. He took off his shirt and placed it over my purse and he unzipped it and got the wallet. I didn’t see him do it. He was very professional. He must have done this before,” said Acker. “They took my Michael Kors wallet, all my credit cards, driver’s license and social security, no, not social security they took my Medicare card and my supplemental card and $400. I had just cashed a check. I later got three alerts on my phone that fraud had been committed with one of my credit cards and I went ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was stunned. I could not believe it. That’s how I found out my wallet had been stolen.”

Acker said “If you recognize them, please call the police and turn them in. It would mean a lot to me. It would mean they are not going to do this to anybody else.”

She also has some advice to other potential victims.

“For the women out there, carry a purse on your shoulder,” she said. “Or keep your purse on your lap. That is all I can say. I think I am a very cautious person, but they are very good. I just want people to realize there are bad people out there who will go to any lengths to take advantage of you and steal items from you when you least expect it.”

CBS4 reached out to Outback Steakhouse and a spokeswoman for the restaurant chain said, “The safety and security of our guests and their belongings is very important to us. We are cooperating with police and hope they catch the people responsible.” She also said the restaurant chain has hooks underneath the bar for customers to keep their belongings close to them. She said this is the only incident that has happened at this restaurant.

If you recognize anyone in the video and can help Miami-Dade Police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).