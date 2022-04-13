Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Panther, Local TV, Miami News

MOORE HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Another endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 10th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 10 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

READ MORE: Two Young Children Murdered By Mother Odette Lysse Joassaint In Little Haiti Apartment, Police Say

The remains of the 4-year-old female panther were found Monday along a rural road in western Glades County, wildlife officials said.

READ MORE: Study: Climate Crisis Supercharging Hurricane Rainfall

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Fire At Wilton Manors Building Once Used As Church 'Largest In Decades'

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team