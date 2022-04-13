FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A vacant building in Wilton Manors, which was once used as a church, went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The roof of the building located at 1550 NE 26th Street appeared to have collapsed at one point during the fire.

A resident who did not want their name used told CBS4 they heard a loud sound, like an explosion, moments before the fire erupted.

According to area residents, the building has been at the center of several meetings regarding the future of the lot it sits on. They said there have been discussions for years about demolishing it for a new development project.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.