MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main break has forced a precautionary boil water notice to be issued for North Miami residents.

The order is in effect for residents living in the area around 131/132 NW 5th Avenue.

Officials said the water main break happened on 133rd NW 5th Avenue.

Under a precautionary boil water notice, the Florida Department of Health recommends the following methods of disinfecting water:

— Bringing the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one (1) minute

— If you cannot boil water, you should put eight (8) drops of unscented household bleach which is about 1/8 teaspoon, into one (1) gallon of tap water, then shake it and allow it to stand 30 minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use sixteen (16) drops (about ¼ teaspoon), shake it and let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

— Using water purification tablets or iodine (sold at many sports or camping stores).

— Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and homemade ice.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect while tests are conducted on water samples by North Miami Water Utility, in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Health Department.