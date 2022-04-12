BREAKING NEWS16 injured when gunman throws smoke bomb, opens fire on Brooklyn subway
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Police Pursuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit through Broward streets ended when a black SUV crashed against a stop sign on Tuesday in Lauderhill.

Four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different locations.

READ MORE: DeSantis Defends Lack Of Legislation On Building Safety Following Surfside Building Collapse

Images from Chopper 4 showed images from the scene.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins: What We Know & What We Don't Know About His Death

It is not clear why the pursuit started.

MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Two Dogs Attack Husky, Woman In Homestead Neighborhood

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

CBSMiami.com Team