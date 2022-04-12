MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit through Broward streets ended when a black SUV crashed against a stop sign on Tuesday in Lauderhill.
Four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different locations.
Images from Chopper 4 showed images from the scene.
It is not clear why the pursuit started.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.