MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for another mostly sunny and breezy day.

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 80s with winds out of the east at 10 to 20 mph, there could be gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming. Small Craft Caution has been issued for boaters in Miami-Dade and Broward while a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for boaters in the Keys.

Tuesday night will be mild and partly cloudy with the low 70s overnight.

Wednesday we stay breezy and it will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid 80s. The rain chance remains low through Wednesday.

It will be warmer and more humid late week with a higher rain chance. Spotty storms will be possible Thursday and then scattered storms likely develop on Friday. This weekend will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for a few showers Saturday. Stray showers are possible on Sunday for Easter.