MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In response to a subway attack in Brooklyn, New York, public transportation services in Miami-Dade County are adding extra layers of protection. The Executive Director of SFRTA / Tri-Rail said when these types of attacks happen, increasing police visibility is key.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. It’s the message for Miami-Dade riders after chaos unfolds in a Brooklyn subway.

“We have that armed presence all of the time, but we’ve certainly increased visibility in the aftermath of this sad attack in NYC,” said Abrams.

While there’s no threat to South Florida, out of an abundance of caution, Tri-rail riders will see extra patrols on both trains and platforms. Abrams points out, officers will be armed.

Miami-Dade police sent out a tweet saying in response to the Brooklyn subway shooting, they’ve increased their high visibility patrol at Miami’s seaport, airport, government building, courts, and Metrorail stations.

“I personally feel very unsafe, especially at night time. There are a lot of people who I don’t feel safe around who will make comments to us.”

Nila Duranza, a student at New World School of the Arts, wishes the added security at Metrorail Stations would stick around permanently.

Shocked at the tragedy unfolding in Brooklyn, people CBS4 spoke with can’t imagine what they’d do coming face to face with an active shooter while riding a train.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’ve never even imagined something like that happening on a bus that I ride, you know?” says Jonathan Arechage, who rides Metrorail almost daily.