FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill police officer shot a pit bull that was attacking a woman.

According to the police, the officer was in the area of the 5400 block of NW 18th Court when he saw a woman being attacked by a dog as she tried to protect her own small dog. He immediately jumped the fence and ran to help the woman.

Police said the officer was forced to fire at the dog in an attempt to stop the attack. The wounded pit bull ran to a nearby house.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for bite wounds on her legs. The dog was taken to an animal hospital, no word on the extent of its injuries.