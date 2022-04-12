BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Hate crime charges are being filed against three people who allegedly attacked a Pompano Beach man so badly it left him blind.
The three have been identified as Oleh Makarenko, Inna Makarenko and Yevhen Makarenko.
The Broward State Attorney's Office filed the charges with a fourth person, Vladyslav Makarenko, awaiting possible charges inside a Broward jail.
According to prosecutors, the 31-year-old victim was severely beaten over his sexual orientation on August 6, 2021.
The three suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping.
If convicted, they could face life in prison.