By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Northwestern Senior High, Shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A student from Miami Northwestern Senior High was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being grazed by a bullet, but the shooting did not take place on campus, say police.

Miami Police say investigators responded to the area of NW 69 Street and 9th Avenue around 2:50 p.m., regarding a shot spotter alert.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Miami-Dade Schools officials have confirmed a male student was involved in a shooting off campus.

Police did not provide an age or condition for the male who was grazed.

