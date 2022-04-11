NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – A student from Miami Northwestern Senior High was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being grazed by a bullet, but the shooting did not take place on campus, say police.
Miami Police say investigators responded to the area of NW 69 Street and 9th Avenue around 2:50 p.m., regarding a shot spotter alert.READ MORE: South Florida Dad Invents 'Tunnel Vision' To Help Special Needs Kids
The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation.READ MORE: Research Suggests Later School Start Can Have Big Benefits For Whole Family
Miami-Dade Schools officials have confirmed a male student was involved in a shooting off campus.
Police did not provide an age or condition for the male who was grazed.MORE NEWS: Court Appearance For Accused Tortuga Music Festival Pickpockets Facing 22 Counts Of Grand Theft