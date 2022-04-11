PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix.
Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive.
According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off.

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.