CRISIS IN UKRAINEUkraine preparing for "massive attack in the east" as Russia regroups
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines Police, Publix

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are asking for your help in finding a man they say punched someone at a Publix.

Investigators say the man got into an argument with another person last month at the Publix on N University Drive.

READ MORE: South Florida Dad Invents 'Tunnel Vision' To Help Special Needs Kids

According to police, the argument escalated and the man punched the other person in the face before taking off.

READ MORE: Research Suggests Later School Start Can Have Big Benefits For Whole Family

Need to ID flyer from Pembroke Pines PD. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police)

MORE NEWS: Court Appearance For Accused Tortuga Music Festival Pickpockets Facing 22 Counts Of Grand Theft

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team