SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday.

Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.

Ramos, the 19th pick in the 2017 draft, was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and greeted by a standing ovation as he stepped to the plate in the second inning. Wearing a pair of orange and black leopard-spotted cleats given to him by teammate Brandon Crawford, Ramos promptly singled and scored on Dubón’s double.

“I don’t think you can draw it up any better,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “A hit in your first at-bat kind of creates a little bit of confidence and swagger. He maintained that swagger throughout. He’s been driving to this moment his entire life. He got here and took great advantage of it.”

Ramos singled again in the fourth and struck out in the sixth.

“Best moment of my life,” he said. “It was great. After I got the first hit I was more relaxed and it was pretty good, honestly. I’ve been waiting for this moment so I just went out there and played and do what I do.”

Leading 2-1, the Giants got help from Miami’s defense when Rogers fielded Austin Slater’s comebacker and his throw pulled first baseman Garrett Cooper off the bag. After Darin Ruf doubled and Brandon Crawford struck out, Wilmer Flores hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Slater.

Jarlín Garcia (1-0) retired all six batters he faced. Dominic Leone pitched the ninth for his first save.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in Miami’s first run with a sacrifice fly. The Marlins scored again in the fourth when Cooper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Rogers (0-1), the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year last season, allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani, who made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2014, allowed eight hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

