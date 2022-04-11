PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida high school senior Jonathan Walker applied to 27 colleges and universities and has been accepted into all of them.

Walker, who attends Rutherford Senior High in Panama City, also received up $4 million dollars in scholarships.

“It’s so crazy to think about that I applied to all these colleges, and I got in,” said the 18-year-old Walker. “That’s such a rare thing to occur, but the fact that it did happen, I’m so excited about it.”

The 27 schools include multiple Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’ve really been trying to like soak it in,” he said.

Walker is in the International Baccalaureate Program, which means he completed college-level classes in his junior and senior years of high school. The program covers all subjects and gives students college credits after they complete multiple assessments.

Besides hitting the books, He is on the school’s football team. He is also an inventor and created a device that helps the deaf and blind. It’s currently in the process of being patented.

“I’ve always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely wanna further that,” he said.

So, how exactly can someone get into every school they apply for?

“It’s really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then from there like tweaking them specifically for the colleges,” he explained.

Rutherford’s staff members say he is an incredibly hard-working student.

Jonathan says his family motivates him every day.

“I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it’s like to be passionate about something.”

His advice for students who want to succeed is simply, “Keep grinding no matter what.”

Jonathan says he has not made his final decision yet on which college he will attend.

