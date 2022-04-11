DAVIE(CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it is still not clear why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was trying to cross I-595 on foot early Saturday when he was tragically struck and killed by a dump truck that remained on the scene.

On Monday afternoon, FHP released what it called its final news release for now on the death of the 24-year-old Steelers quarterback.

A spokeswoman told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that FHP would not be commenting on camera right now and said the investigation could take up to 90 days.

She added the 911 tapes would not be released by either FHP or BSO until after the investigation. She also said the investigation is open and no charges have been filed. So, the death of Haskins remains a mystery for now. FHP has not said if a vehicle of his was found near the scene.

FHP says Haskins was struck at 6:37 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 595 just west of I-95 near Fort Lauderdale and just west of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. While early, there is a lot of traffic going to and from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

CBS4 did receive a police dispatch from the incident in which Haskins was spotted on the highway and police were dispatched to the scene.

Haskins was in South Florida working out with members of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, including quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. He was going to compete with them. The day before he died, he posted video to his Instagram account joking with teammate Najee Harris.

Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist while at Ohio State University. On Saturday, the school tweeted out a photo saying, “Leader, Legend, Forever a Buckeye.”

At the school’s stadium, a jersey with his number 7 hangs on the gate of the Horseshoe symbolizing their Rose Bowl victory in 2018.

Head football coach Ryan Day said, “There is a group of our players who played with Dwayne, and they are hurting. Certainly, our prayers go out to his entire family. It’s hard to wrap your mind around this. He was such a young person with a big heart. When I think about Dwayne, I think about the compassion he had for his team and all his friends. He always took the time after practice to be around family members. You just saw somebody who enjoyed others and uplifted others. He had an infectious smile and an old soul about him that gave people a gift through football.”

He said a tribute was planned for him that could happen as early as Saturday.