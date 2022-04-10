FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Tortuga Music Festival attendees may have gone home with some things missing.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said they arrested three people for pickpocketing cellphones from concertgoers.READ MORE: Criminals Taking Advantage Of Booming Cryptocurrency Trend
Police officers found two dozen phones on the Wilson Ruzzi, Piter Janpol and Yesica Castellano, who are facing charges of grand theft.
READ MORE: FDA’s Vaccine Chief: At Least Three Factors Could Contribute To Another Major COVID Wave This Fall & Winter
FLPD was able to return 18 phones to their proper owners.
The beachside music festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park included appearances by musical artists Morgan Wallen, Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Travis Tritt, among others.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released a statement saying they “have a zero tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees.”MORE NEWS: Price Of Eggs Expected To Rise Over Next Few Weeks Due To Bird Flu Outbreak
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)