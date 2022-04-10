FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is working to bring 25-year-old Ihsan Hubbard back home.
Investigators say Ihsan, who has Down syndrome, was abducted by his father, Edward Hubbard, and the two could be headed to another state.READ MORE: Can Your Pet Make You Sick?
FLPD released surveillance video showing their last whereabouts near the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.READ MORE: COVID Cases & Deaths Decreasing Across The World
Ihsan, who stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black sandals with black socks.
Police believe they are traveling in a blue 2021 Nissan Kicks with Florida tag number HKST46. Authorities said they could be headed for New York.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Picture-Perfect Weekend Continues
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale PD at (954) 828-5510.