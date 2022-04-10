Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By Bobeth Yates
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is working to bring 25-year-old Ihsan Hubbard back home.

Investigators say Ihsan, who has Down syndrome, was abducted by his father, Edward Hubbard, and the two could be headed to another state.

FLPD released surveillance video showing their last whereabouts near the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Ihsan, who stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black sandals with black socks.

Police believe they are traveling in a blue 2021 Nissan Kicks with Florida tag number HKST46. Authorities said they could be headed for New York.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Fort Lauderdale PD at (954) 828-5510.