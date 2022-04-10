MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The World Health Organization reports COVID-19 cases and deaths fell for a second straight week.
On Wednesday, the group reported more than 26,000 new deaths and 9 million cases, a 16% decline from the week before.
But the numbers may not tell the whole story because many countries have stopped widespread testing, so cases may be underreported.
And in the US, some states are seeing an increased number of cases as COVID rules are pulled back.
People who suffered from COVID-19 may be more susceptible to developing dangerous blood clots.
Researchers in Sweden found an increased risk for a clot in the leg up to three months after COVID infection, and an increased risk for a lung clot up to six months later.
The risk was highest for those with underlying conditions and major bleeding was also a concern.