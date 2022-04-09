MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is facing charges after police said she brought a gun to Key West International Airport.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 59-year-old Kathleen Marie Kennedy was arrested Friday afternoon after she brought a handgun into the security checkpoint area of the airport.
Kennedy was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a restricted area after a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in her luggage by Transportation Security Administration agents.
Kennedy, who has a valid concealed carry firearm license from Virginia, said she forgot the firearm was in her luggage.