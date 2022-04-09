MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A beautiful weekend underway across South Florida.

We enjoyed a cooler start this Saturday morning with lows falling to the upper 50s inland and the low to mid 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The breeze will build out of the West 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour or stronger.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning from Saturday Noon through 8PM due to the low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft advisories have been issued due to the gusty winds. As high pressure builds in once the front clears, drier air will move in and lower humidity.

On the other hand, lower humidity will make it feel pleasant across South Florida as compared to the past week when it has feel like Summer at times.

Sunday will likely be our coolest morning with lows dropping to the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Sunday afternoon will be stunning with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Monday morning will not be as chilly, but still comfortably cool with upper 60s. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees.

By early to middle of next week highs will warm back up to the low 80s.