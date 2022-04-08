Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tortuga isn’t the only big event this weekend. Miami Beach pride week is still going strong.

Video from Lummus Park showed crews setting up for Saturday and Sunday’s festival.

The event will feature a lineup of entertainers, building up to the main event on Sunday, the highly anticipated pride parade.

Sunday’s parade will have a procession of more than 50 floats along Ocean Drive, starting at 5th Street to 15th Street

The parade begins Sunday at noon.

