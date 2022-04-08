MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a hot, steamy, and sometimes stormy week, South Florida is in for a big change weather-wise this weekend.

Friday will be a transitional day as a cold front is on the way. Instead of highs in the 90s, Friday afternoon, highs climb to the low 80s and we’ll be closer to normal. There will be more clouds around with only a low chance of stray showers.

Friday night skies will gradually clear and lows will fall to the low 60s overnight.

Some inland areas may wake up with the upper 50s Saturday morning. Highs will climb to low 80s and the breeze will build.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution due to the gusty winds. As high pressure builds in once the front clears, drier air will move in and lower humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening due to the low humidity at minimum values of 25 to 35 percent and winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

On the other hand, lower humidity will make it feel pleasant across South Florida as compared to the past week when it has feel like Summer at times.

Sunday will likely be our coolest morning with lows dropping to the mid to upper 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Sunday afternoon will be stunning with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Monday morning will not be as chilly, but still comfortably cool with upper 60s. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees.

By early to middle of next week highs will warm back up to the low 80s.