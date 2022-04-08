FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A 29-year-old Florida man is accused of using a cell phone to take video of two young girls as they tried on clothes in a fitting room at a southwest Florida Walmart store, sheriff’s officials said.

The girls, ages 4 and 12, told their father, who confronted Dalton Matheson, as he fled the store near Fort Myers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news conference on Thursday.

Deputies flooded the area and found Matheson sitting at a bus stop a short time later, the sheriff said. He had also changed his clothes, said Marceno.

When they questioned him, he tried to run. But he was arrested and taken to jail, where he was charged with two counts of video voyuerism, resisting arrest and petit theft.

Marceno said the Fort Myers Police Department is investigating similar incidents involving Matheson, and that the two agencies are sharing information.

The sheriff said he has no doubt that quick actions by deputies “prevented additional children from being victimized.”

