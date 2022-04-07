TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has inched up after falling below 1,000, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed 1,063 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 975 in a Monday count.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, however, was down slightly from 101 in the Monday count to 93 on Thursday.
The numbers are far below totals after the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in cases and hospitalizations in December and January.
On Jan. 7, for example, the federal agency reported that 8,914 Florida inpatients had COVID-19.
