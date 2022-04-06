CRISIS IN UKRAINEU.S. and allies to hit Russia with new sanctions in response to atrocities in Ukraine
By CBSMiami.com Team
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The search is over for the second of two Pembroke Pines brothers who ran away from home.

Pembroke Pines Police sent out a tweet Wednesday morning reporting Nicholas Gattorno has been safely located.

Nicholas, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Jonah ran away from their Pembroke Pines home over the weekend.

Jonah was safely picked up by Hollywood police on Monday afternoon but Nicholas swam across a canal eluding authorities.

