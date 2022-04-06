PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The search is over for the second of two Pembroke Pines brothers who ran away from home.
Pembroke Pines Police sent out a tweet Wednesday morning reporting Nicholas Gattorno has been safely located.
Nicholas, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Jonah ran away from their Pembroke Pines home over the weekend.
Jonah was safely picked up by Hollywood police on Monday afternoon but Nicholas swam across a canal eluding authorities.