MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warm, breezy day ahead with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance remains low but a stray shower will be possible.

Due to the building breeze, there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Wednesday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will feel more like summer as highs soar to the low 90s as the winds shift out of the Southwest. Some areas may tie or break some records. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 93 degrees in Miami which ties the current record of 93 set back in 1956.

With the high humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s. The rain chance increases due to the heating of the day and an approaching front. Showers and some storms will be possible around midday through the afternoon.

Friday will not be as hot as we’ll see more clouds and the potential for spotty showers. Highs will be in the low 80s and closer to our normal high of 83 degrees.

Once a cold front clears, cooler and drier air will move in just in time for the weekend. We’ll enjoy lower humidity and plenty of pleasant sunshine. Lows drop to the low 60s Saturday morning and highs in the upper 70s. It will likely be cooler by Sunday morning with some inland areas possibly falling to the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.