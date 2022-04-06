MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are in the NBA playoffs and you can be a part of the fun as they play for a championship.
Individual game tickets for Round 1 home games of the highly anticipated "2022 White Hot Heat Playoffs" went on sale to the public Wednesday.
There is a four-ticket limit per household, per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Fans can purchase tickets for Home Games 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the first round. Home Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary. Fans that have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees).
All Miami Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. Heat fans may access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami Heat App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to FTX Arena.