MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “No Patient Left Alone Act” on Wednesday.
The legislation requires facilities to create or update visitation rules and gives essential caregivers greater access to their loved ones.
"It increases patient protections and ensures Florida families have a fundamental right to visit their loved ones receiving care at hospitals, hospices and long-term care facilities. The bill bans facilities from requiring visitors to show proof of COVID vaccination," said DeSantis.
In 2020, the state of Florida put restrictions in place in the hopes of controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Several hospitals and nursing homes have since relaxed those rules.