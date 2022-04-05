MIAMI (CBSAMiami) – What a difference a day makes. It was a stormy start to the week with severe weather across South Florida, but Tuesday will be drier with very low rain chances.

It was a mild, muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The breeze will build throughout the day and wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour will be possible. A few stray showers may ride in on the breeze. Because of the stronger onshore flow, there is a moderate risk of rip currents and beachgoers should be careful. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions.

Wednesday’s highs will warm to the upper 80s and some areas may hit 90 degrees with more of a southerly wind flow.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring into the low 90s due to a southwest wind. We may get close to, tie or break some records on Thursday.

The rain chance increases late week with the potential for showers Thursday into Friday. It will not be as hot on Friday due to more clouds and wet weather around. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Once the cold front clears, lows fall to the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning and highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. By Sunday morning lows may drop to the upper 50s across some inland areas and highs will remain comfortable in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.