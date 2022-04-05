MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is in the midst of a transformation as officials continue preparations for the first ever Formula One Miami Grand Prix, being held over the weekend of May 6-8.

In the lead up to the inaugural race, a specially commissioned fly-through video has been released of the Miami International Autodrome showing what it will look like once it’s complete, including grandstands, premium suites, and terraces as well as new angles of the Hard Rock Beach Club and MSC Cruises Yacht Club.

Some of the world’s top drivers are set to compete on the new Autodrome with practice races set to take place on Friday May 6, qualifying on Saturday, May 7 and the Miami Grand Prix main event on Sunday, May 8.

The race is expected to provide an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the area.

F1’s first race in Miami sold out in one day.

However, Formula 1 and South Florida Motorsports are working closely with the local community to provide an allotment of discounted tickets for the residents of Miami Gardens, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport. Additionally, South Florida Motorsports has launched a program to support both local businesses and the community to ensure they get the full benefits of the race being held in Miami Gardens. This includes a STEM education program through F1 in schools, as well as the opportunity for local restaurants to be part of the race weekend.

